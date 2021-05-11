The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has come to a decision to form a committee to take steps to conduct the Class 12 examinations after the situation gets back to normal. Besides this, the committee will also determine the scheme for awarding marks and preparing Class10 students. The state government cancelled the Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 11 and 12 board exams due to COVID-19. Around eight lakh students have registered for TN Class 12 public exams 2021.

READ ALSO: Madhya Pradesh cancels practical exams for Class 10 and 12 state board students

On Saturday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the department has convened a meeting on Monday to decide on many issues including conducting exams and awarding marks. He further added, "Due to the lockdown announced by the state government from Monday, we will take necessary permission to conduct the meeting." Also, the department is planning to create a think tank with parents, schools and officials for discussing key issues.