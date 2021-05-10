The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Friday announced that the practical exams for the Class 10 and 12 students have been cancelled amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The state is under a curfew till May 15 due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The practical exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 20 onwards.

The board made the announcement through its official Twitter handle that the practical exams have been deferred until further notice.

The board had earlier issued a circular regarding the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The board has clarified in the circular that the exams for class 10 and 12 have not been cancelled. The exams have been postponed due to the unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The MP government has also declared summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13 keeping in mind the safety and health of students.

The MPBSE had also announced that not only the exams will be held on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent, there will also be at least 30 per cent MCQs in every subject. While MCQs have been added, the length of answers has also been reduced. There will be no long-form questions in the upcoming boards. The highest marks assigned to each question will be four and students will have to write 125 to 150 word-long answers for these.