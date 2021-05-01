After the number of COVID cases in the country started rising, the Central Board of Secondary Education had decided to postpone the Class XII Board examinations on April 14. The exams were originally supposed to begin from May 1 and on that very day lakhs of students have taken to Twitter to ask the authorities to cancel the examinations. India had recorded over 4 lakh new COVID cases on Saturday.

Currently, #cancel12thboardexams2021 is trending on Twitter. Apart from the CBSE, the students are also demanding the same from the state boards. Some states are still going ahead with offline examinations, despite the health crisis. Case in point, Andhra Pradesh, which is set to conduct its examinations from May 5.

READ ALSO: CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled: Now, Twitter wants Class 12 exams to be cancelled too, students begin meme fest

"We are aware of what all are going through this pandemic and students are suffering. Please cancel class 12th examinations. It's the matter of our life," wrote a student. "Class 12 students want justice. It's a humble request to the Prime Minister to think of another alternative method like an internal assessment for this year's Class 12 students," wrote another.

On April 14, the CBSE had decided to cancel the Class X Board examinations and decide a new date for Class XII exams on June 1.