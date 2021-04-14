Amid mounting pressure among students and parents across the country demanding CBSE Board exams cancellation, the Education Ministry, after consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cancelled the Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 12. The exams were originally set to begin on May 4, but now the ministry will review the situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates.

After the announcement, netizens haven't been able to keep calm on Twitter. While some want the Class 12 exams cancelled too, others have initiated a meme fest on the social media platform. A student wrote, "Big relief to parents. The risk of virus for parents is mitigated now." Another person wrote, "So Finally...Congratulations to every student."

Announcing the decision, Education Minister said, "Honourable Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed."