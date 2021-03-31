The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be closing the ICAI CA November 2021 registration window today — March 31, 2021. Students who have qualified for the CA Foundation examinations can visit the official website to complete the ICAI CA Inter registrations.

The notification regarding the registrations for the ICAI CA Intermediate examinations was given on March 21, 2021, through the official Twitter account where CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal announced that the students have 10 days - until March 31, 2021, to complete the registrations for the ICAI CA Intermediate November examinations.

The registration link for the ICAI CA Intermediate November examinations 2021 is available on the Self Service Portal - eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter November Registrations 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants

Step 2: Click on the link Self Service Portal Link provided

Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password in the ICAI SSP registration link

Step 4: Complete the ICAI Registration by entering the details in the required fields

The ICAI CA Foundation examinations were conducted in January 2021 and the results were declared on March 21, 2021. Relaxation has also been provided to the students with an eight months study period for appearing for CA 2021 examinations in November 2021. The relaxation has been provided to the students who have opted out of the November examinations and appeared for the same in January 2021.