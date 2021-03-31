The Wharton School of Business held its annual investment competition — Wharton Global High School Investment Competition 2020-2021 — which aims to introduce high-schoolers to the subject of financial literacy. The competition included 1,500 teams registering from across 35 countries around the world. On March 23, Wharton announced the results for the regional finals, which included teams from India, Middle East, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

A team from The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Gurugram — TSRSM Capitals — came first and got selected to compete in the Global Finals of the competition which includes the top 10 teams globally. The winning team consists of seven high school students — Vansh Jain, Harshit Singal, Yash Mantri, Deveshi Mehta, Karan Sial, Nakshh Kohli, and Milan Rustagi.

Teams examine a brief client profile and are tasked with working collaboratively to meet that client’s short- and long-term investment goals as they try to win his or her business. Equipped with an approved stock list — a selection of domestic and international equities — and the Wharton Investment Simulator (WInS), which allows them to buy and sell stocks, over the course of 10 weeks students develop an investment strategy, analyze industries and companies, and build a portfolio using $100,000 in virtual cash.

"The secret in winning as a team is the cooperation, coordination and hard work. Since these traits are seen in each and every member, there is no doubt that our team has reached another great level of success," said Vandana Sharma, Team advisor, The Shri Ram School, Moulsari.

TSRSM Capitals, the team from The Shri Ram School, used a disciplined, low-risk, long-term value investigating strategy to meet their client, Florian Hagenbuch's needs while focusing on environmentally conscious and ethical companies. With a focus on ethics and sustainability while investing, this team which will compete globally and hopes to bring glory for their school and country includes the new generation of future investors and leaders of tomorrow who wishes to look beyond profit and bring ethics and sustainability back to business. TSRSM Capitals was among 10 finalists to now compete in the global round which will be conducted virtually in May 2021.