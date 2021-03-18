A notice put up at the Tilak Girls Hostel of Lucknow University on Wednesday caught everyone's attention on social media. The rules state that girls living in the hostels cannot wear shorts or dresses above knee-length, cannot step outside their rooms in tops that showcase their bare arms. The notice went on to add that whenever the girls are found violating these rules, they will be fined Rs 100.



"No girl should roam outside their respective blocks in shorts or dresses above knee length. Coming outside in spaghetti or vulgar tops is also not allowed. If any girl is found violating rules, she shall be liable for a fine of rupees 100," the notice by the Provost of the varsity hostel read. A Lucknow University student, who wished to remain anonymous told us that female students residing in the hostel went to speak to the provost on Wednesday after the notice was posted on the board on campus. "They asked the provost why such a notice had been put up in the first place and that it should be withdrawn as women should be given the freedom to wear whatever they wish to," she said.



Another student at the varsity, *Preeti who is pursuing Political Science there and is a resident of the hostel told us, "All of us had gone to the visit the provost after we saw the notice. We told her that neither she nor the administration can decide what we should wear. We should wear what we feel comfortable in. She told us that we have to follow the rules the administration sets for us if we have to stay at the campus hostel or we can find a PG or a flat to stay in and that our hostel fees will be refunded completely. When we further enquired why they had put up such a notice, she said that the male staff at the hostel have complained that they can't work with girls roaming around in shorts." Preeti tells us that they even told the provost to get the male staff changed and hire women workers for the girls' hostel. "She told us that the administration won't do that but the students have to cooperate and follow rules. We cannot step out of our rooms in shorts even onto the corridor in front of doors, she told us," adds the student.

READ ALSO: UP HC asks Lucknow University to keep 180 assistant professor posts vacant till further notice



The students alleged that the provost even made calls to parents of female students who raised their voice against the notice. The hostelers want the notice withdrawn but haven't decided if they want to conduct a protest against this yet.



Student organisations like the All India Students' Association (AISA) Lucknow unit have criticised the notice and called it 'anti-women and derogatory'. "The frame of this whole notification is patriarchal in nature. The responsibility of the government and any institution is to create a safe space for girls so that they may lead their lives with fearless freedom. But instead of fulfilling their duties, the administration here seems to get rid of its responsibility by putting the onus of this back to girls, who already are victims of this patriarchal social structure through various norms," the statement released by the AISA Lucknow unit read.





*Preeti- name of student changed on request