Then Naadu Makkal Katchi on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court challenging the validity of the Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation to Vanniyars.

A resident of Sivagangai, S Ganesan, also the president of the organisation in his plea stated, "... if the Bill is allowed to be passed as an Act, Vanniyars and other sub-castes that come under the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community will enjoy exclusive 10.5% reservation in admission to higher education and government services while other 25 castes under MBC and 68 castes under DC will have to share 7 per cent of the remaining reservation."

Emphasising that the Bill was passed hours before the election to the State was notified, the petitioner said, "It is very clear that the Bill was passed for short-term political mileage to satisfy PMK. Therefore, the Bill is unconstitutional and should be stopped without any delay."

On Tuesday, when the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy commenced their proceedings, counsel for the petitioner made a mention for urgent hearing of the plea. The bench said that it would take up the hearing next week if a formal petition is filed.