Pearson VUE, well-known for its computer-based testing, announced on Wednesday an extended registration window for the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam. Candidates now have an additional two months to register for and schedule their exam, with the current booking window extended from June 30, 2021 to August 31, 2021.



With Class 12 exams delayed or cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, many universities in India have extended their admissions cycles, to ensure students have enough time to choose their preferred course and university. Divyalok Chetan Sharma, Vice President, India and SAARC at Pearson VUE, explains, "Students’ education has been significantly disrupted this year, and so many universities took the decision to extend their admissions deadlines for various undergraduate courses. We have therefore extended our registration window to August 31 in line with this and to support candidates in their academic endeavours during this challenging period."



Over 70 universities are now accepting the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam scores as a criterion to provide admissions to students. Availability is currently varied and limited at Pearson VUE test centres due to government regulations. Candidates have to ensure that they meet certain health requirements and that they will follow health and safety guidelines while taking the test. Alternatively, they can also take their exam from home via Pearson VUE’s online proctoring solution, OnVUE. In addition to the flexibility of being able to reschedule their tests at their convenience, candidates can also retake their exams in case they are not satisfied with their initial scores.



Pearson VUE has been known for being a pioneer in the computer-based testing industry for decades, delivering more than 16 million certification and licensure exams annually in every industry from academia and admissions to IT and healthcare.