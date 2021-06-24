The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has framed a separate set of guidelines for students who have tested positive during the SSLC exams scheduled to happen in the month of July. According to the SOPs, the COVID care centres available in every district or taluk must ensure that they collect the data pertaining to students who have tested positive.

The concerned Block Education Officer must collect the details of students who have tested positive or are under home isolation and upload them on the KSEEB website. These students will be taken in a 108 ambulance and a team of doctors will be stationed at these COVID care centres.

In case students are under home isolation and wish to write the exams, then they must submit a medical certificate to the education department. And arrangements will be made for such students to attend or write exams at the nearest COVID care centre. If the students are unable to attend these exams, they can write the supplementary exams and it will be considered as their first attempt.

The invigilators of these exam centres must wear a mask, hand gloves and a face shield. They must place the question paper and OMR sheet on the desk even before the student arrives. Once the student has completed marking the OMR sheet, it must be collected in a separate sealed bag and submitted to the centre.