The Tamil Nadu government announced on Thursday that no exams will be conducted for the students of classes IX, X and XI this year and that they will be promoted without exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This is the second consecutive year that the students will be promoted without exams in TN.



Last year too, the Class 10 and Class 11 exams were cancelled by the state government as the situation was not conducive enough to hold the examination in the state due to the high number of positive COVID-19 cases. They had also cancelled the half-yearly examination for 2020 for the government and government-aided schools. This year, the government had announced in the last week that exams for Plus 2 students will be conducted from May 3 and that everybody had expected that Class X students will also have their exams around the same time. It came as a surprise that this year too, the government has decided to do away with exams despite starting classes for X and XII graders on January 19.



The TN govt has been ensuring that proper protocols have been getting followed in schools and the students have been getting immunity tablets too. The teachers and students have been expecting the remaining classes to start soon, but with exams being cancelled, they are unsure of what to expect next. However, there seems to be no other instance or event as massive as the pandemic to have led to such cancellations in the past years.



Here are a few other states who have cancelled school exams, UG and PG examinations in colleges due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

In a major relief for parents and students studying in Delhi schools, the state government on Wednesday announced that students up to Class VIII will not be required to appear for the offline examination for the current session. The Directorate of Education had stated that the students would be assessed on the basis of projects and assignments.



The Rajasthan government has cancelled all the undergraduate and postgraduate exams in the state in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams for all universities, colleges, and technical educational institutions in the state remain cancelled and students who were supposed to appear would be promoted to the next class without any exam.



The Bihar Education Department has also decided on the same grounds to promote all students of Classes I to VIII without any examination. This decision was taken keeping in mind the academic loss faced by students due to the prevalent situation.