The Tamil Nadu Teachers Association has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to promote students from Class 9,10 and 11 without exams. The government announced earlier today that exams for students from these classes would be cancelled.

The association said that they are happy with the decision because students are still facing the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown. “During the pandemic schools were closed for nine months but coming to school and attending classes is the only way to revive education. Which is why we requisition schools to reopen,” the TNTA President PK Ilamaran.

The association said that when the government made the announcement about the public exams, it had caused a lot of panic to students and parents. “When it came to students welfare, our Tamil Nadu government is very considerate about students’ welfare and mental health and we are very appreciative of this decision,” TNTA said.