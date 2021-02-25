The Tamil Nadu government has announced that no exams will be conducted for Class 9,10,11 students this year. The government has said that students this year will be promoted without exams.

The government had announced last week that exams for Plus 2 students will be conducted from May 3 and everybody had expected that tenth standard students will also have their exams around the same time. It comes as a surprise that this year too, the government has decided to do away with exams despite starting classes for tenth and twelfth on January 19.

The TN govt has been ensuring that proper protocols have been getting followed in schools and the students have been getting immunity tablets too. The teachers and students have been expecting for the remaining classes to start soon, but with exams being cancelled, they are unsure of what to expect next.