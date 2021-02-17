The Tamil Nadu government has announced the exam dates for plus two students and has issued the time table for the same. The exams will start on May 3 and end on May 21. Ever since class reopened for students on January 19, students and parents have been waiting eagerly to hear about the exam dates.

The Directorate of Government Examinations’s notice said that Language will be the first subject on May 3. Two days later, the students will attempt the English paper. On May 7, the subjects scheduled are - Communicative English, Ethics and India Culture, Computer Science, Computer applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language, Home Science, Political Science and Statistics.

On May 11, students will be attempting Physics, Economics and Computer Technology. On May 17, the students will have the following papers - Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science and Nursing.

On May 19, the papers scheduled are Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics, Basic Electrical Engineering, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology and Office Management and Secretaryship. On the last day, May 21, students will have Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography.

The exams will begin at 10 am, have fifteen minutes for reading of the question paper and end at 1.15 pm.