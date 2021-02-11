A 23-year-old female patient from Odisha, earlier refused to be surgically treated by several hospitals for her complicated case of tumour with extreme vascular nature, got successfully operated at the Raipur-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Chhattisgarh. A collaborative effort by the team of medicos from different departments in AIIMS carried out the surgery of a rare genetic tumour measuring 15.5 cm in diameter adjoining oesophagus and lung.

"The tumour with numerous vascular tributaries, branches and rare genetic mutations (PTEN and BRAF) was extracted. A medical diagnostic team consisting pulmonologists Dr Ranganath, Dr Dibakar Sahu, and Medical Oncologist Dr Yashwant Kashyap had diagnosed the patient and found a rare tumour Sclerosing Pneumocytoma (Haemangioma) in the right lower lobe of the lung", said Prof Narendra K. Bodhey, chief of Radio-diagnosis department.

A surgical team performed nearly two and a half-hour long surgical process and successfully removed the rare and huge tumour while preserving the right upper and middle lobe of the lung. The anaesthesia team accomplished the challenging single lung ventilation throughout during the operation. The patient was kept under close observation on a ventilator for 24 hours. "Similar rare and largest tumour was operated in 2019 by a team of Japanese surgeons", said Dr Klein Dantis, a Thoracic Surgeon, who led the team to carry out the rare surgery.

"The operation was collaborative as it involved the experts from several departments. Such accomplishment reflect the growing optimism for AIIMS Raipur to touch more milestones with such surgeries", said Prof (D.) Nitin M Nagarkar, Director, AIIMS.The patient now leading a normal life.EOM