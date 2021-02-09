The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought AIIMS reply on a plea seeking that the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) near residential colony of Gautam Nagar be stopped as it will be a health hazard for the residents and lead to stench.

Justice Prathiba M Singh asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to file a detailed reply to the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on April 27.

The court was hearing a plea by Gautam Nagar Residents Association challenging the unlawful action of the respondents, AIIMS authorities, by installing a sewage treatment plant (STP) situated just 30 feet away from the residential area.

The court asked the petitioner why they have come so late as the construction work has been going for so long.

To this, advocate Ajay Sharma, representing the residents association, said the work was going on in the basement and no one was aware about it and they have come to know about the plant recently and have given a representation to the authorities.

Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain, representing AIIMS, said it was a premature petition and they have received the representation of the association and are preparing its reply which will be given to the petitioner after getting approvals from the higher authorities.

The plea, filed through advocate Shafik Ahmed, said the STP is being installed near newly constructed Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur OPD and is just adjacent to the road dividing Gautam Nagar, that is, area of the petitioner and AIIMS.

It said the installation of STP near the residential area is very detrimental to the health of the residents living in the area and there is an increase of possibilities for respiratory and skin diseases.

There is higher risk of inhabitants being irritable and moody.

There is a higher risk of gastrointestinal.

There is also a risk of prevalence of pathogenic airborne microorganisms originating from the waste water treatment plant.

So the installation of STP within such a close proximity of the residential area called Gautam Nagar is a clear violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, it said, adding that it also gives foul smell.

The plea said there is no doubt that the health of atleast 20,000 people living in Gautam Nagar area will be put at jeopardy if the STP is installed in such a close proximity of the residential colony and sought to stop its construction there.