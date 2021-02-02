Students of Class 10 and 12 will be given their question papers 15 minutes prior to their actual examination writing time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stated along with the detailed date sheets for board exams released on Tuesday. "From 10.15 am to 10.30 am, candidates shall read the question paper. Candidates will plan a proper strategy to write the answers. At 10.30 am candidates will start writing the answers," both the schedules mentioned at the end.



The other exam day rules that candidates must know and follow mandatorily include:

- Duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper to be followed meticulously

- Answer books will be distributed to candidates between 10.15 am to 10.30 am for Class 10, 12 while for the second shift for Class 12 students, it will be distributed between 2 pm to 2.15 pm.

- Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book

- No enquiries about the date of declaration of result should be attended to



Much to students' relief, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the schedule at 5 pm on February 2, 2021. Pokhriyal put up the detailed schedule on his official Twitter account. "Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck!" Pokhriyal encouraged the students while releasing the date sheet.



Students can also check the detailed schedule on cbse.nic.in.

Steps to check the date sheet:

- Visit the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link that says Classes 10, 12 date sheets

- The schedule should appear on your screen

- If you want, you can download, take a print out for further reference



Despite students and parents citing concerns about the physical mode of the exams amid the ongoing pandemic, the Education Ministry decided to conduct it offline with COVID-19 protocols in place across the country. Students will have to mandatorily wear a face mask, carry hand sanitisers and social distancing will be maintained at the examination halls. It was decided by the Ministry to conduct the exams offline as the schools in rural areas do not have proper connectivity.