The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the setting up of a Central University in Leh to ensure proper higher education access to the city of Ladakh. The Minister mentioned that this was part of the New Education Policy initiative.

The Minister said that this year, the government would set up a Higher Education Commission in India, an umbrella body that will constitute of four bodies — standard setting, regulation, accreditation and funding. “There are many prestigious universities that are supported by the country. For example, in Hyderabad there are 40 such Universities and through this umbrella structure, we would be encouraging better synergy while also retaining internal autonomy,” she explained.

Currently, there are 54 Universities in India. Until now, the Central University of Kashmir and the Central University of Jammu were the two closest Universities to the region

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third budget this year at 11 am. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Minister presented a paperless budget. This is the first time in India's history that a paperless Union Budget was presented. As the budget papers will not be printed, the Finance Minister has also launched an official mobile app to provide complete access to all budget documents. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in.

The Finance Minister had assured a budget “like never before”. The budget 2021 has a greater significance as it comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused economic disruption.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet. She was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. The Economic Survey 2020, presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pegged the GDP growth at 11 per cent in FY22.