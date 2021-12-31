The agitating resident doctors on Friday called off their 14-day long nationwide agitation over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police. The doctors will resume work from 12 pm. The strike was called off after a meeting between the members of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

"Last evening we met the Joint CP of Delhi. The Delhi Police has initiated the process of quashing the FIR," said Dr Manish Nigam, president of FORDA. Joint CP has sent a video message to rebuild the trust between the doctors and the police, he said.

In a statement, FORDA said that a series of meetings of its representatives were held with multiple Delhi Police officials. It was highlighted by the Delhi Police that they have the highest regard for doctors. They are well aware of the hardships of Doctors and as earlier, they are willing to cooperate with the medical fraternity for any issue at any time.

"A virtual meeting of FORDA with all RDA Representatives was convened late in the evening whereby all the proceedings were conveyed and all concerning points were discussed in detail. It was unanimously decided to call off the agitation on December 31, 2021, considering various factors including patient care," said FORDRA.

However, the doctors association has said that a national meeting with all the RDA representatives will be convened by FORDA on January 6. As the health ministry is supposed to submit the Committee Report to the Supreme Court before January 6, 2022 and will publish the NEET PG 2021 Counselling schedule following the Court hearing, the association said.

The resident doctors had called for a total shutdown of medical services in the hospitals after the police action during their march towards the apex court on December 27.