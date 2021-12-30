Thousands of resident doctors will go on a strike in Maharashtra from December 31 to seek a resolution of the NEET PG 2021 counselling issue, a step that is likely to affect the health services in hospitals across the state.

Sanchari Pal, General Secretary of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said that some government hospitals in the state were on strike from December 30. Listing out the demands, she said, "Our fundamental demand is the resolution of the NEET PG counselling issue with a proper timeline." Pal said that MARD is also extending solidarity with its counterpart in Delhi. "We demand action against the perpetrators involved in violence against the doctors," she said, referring to the police action against the protesting medicos earlier this week. She added that the FIR against protesting doctors must be withdrawn immediately.

The counselling for NEET PG admissions is pending because of a cluster of cases before the Supreme Court regarding the newly introduced quota for the Economically Weaker Sections. The protesting doctors in Delhi have been demanding that the Supreme Court fast-track the hearing and that the union health ministry expedite the submission of a report on the chosen criteria of Rs 8 lakh annual income for eligibility of the quota.

