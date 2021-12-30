As part of the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has been converting many of its 'dhalaos' or dumpsites into libraries and book banks, officials have said. The NDMC has taken many other innovative steps, such as beautification of compactors, under the cleanliness initiative. It is being done to motivate citizens, especially the younger generation, to manage their waste sensibly.

At Sector-3 of Rohini Zone, a dumpsite has been converted into an English language coaching centre for underprivileged children. People can also donate books there to help the needy students, a senior official said on Wednesday, December 29. Officials said that the 'dhalaos' that have been closed are now being converted into vibrant spaces such as libraries and book banks to promote education, especially for the underprivileged. The NDMC has waste compactors at 76 locations.

READ ALSO : New course structures will alter workflow, focus on ad hoc regularisation: NDTF writes to DU VC

The civic body said that it has taken the initiative of beautifying compactors by converting them into 'compactor vatikas'. It would be like a mini-garden with grass and flowering plants, motivational slogans painted on boards and also selfie-points to encourage citizens to get involved in waste management, the NDMC said.