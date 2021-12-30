Driven by extreme poverty amid the economic collapse of Afghanistan, the number of children employed in hazardous jobs instead of going to schools has increased, a media report said. Afghanistan is considered the worst place to be a child, as 4 million children are out of school and 2 million are working as child labourers, as estimated by international organisations.

Speaking with TOLO News, some of these children, who stopped their education to help their parents financially, said that they were severely disappointed about their bleak futures. Mohammad, who says he has lost hope in his future, searches trash cans on the street to find firewood or other items to resell. "I collect cans of cola and energy drinks and firewood. In this cold weather, we have nothing at home," he said.

The extreme poverty of Afghan families drives many children into various hazardous jobs to find food for their families. "I sit by the side of this street and polish the shoes of people. I feel so cold, not many people come," said Basko, a girl child. The condition of Afghan children has not improved despite the flow of billions of dollars from many agencies in Afghanistan.

"The problems of children increase every day and it is a source of concern. It is expected that the Taliban work on plans to avert a humanitarian and economic crisis at such a critical time," said Maryam Maarouf, Women and Children Activist.

READ ALSO : Surging deaths, malnutrition amongst Afghan children amidst medical supply shortages owing to international sanctions

In the meantime, Taliban officials said that the government has plans to improve children's conditions. "In the economy and education sectors, the Islamic Emirate has many plans to provide good education opportunities for a new generation, specifically for children," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.