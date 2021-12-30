A 140-years old school, Mufeed UL Anam Boys High School in Hyderabad's Twin Cities, which is in poor financial condition, has requested the state government and alumni for help. Speaking to ANI, Ramadevi, In-charge of the Head Master's office at the school, said, "The school was established in 1880 and I have been working here since 1992. Many children who have studied at this school have become mayors — including Ex-Mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy — doctors and governors. It has a great history."

"At present, most of the teachers have retired and we only have two teachers and one clerk, who is working in a government-aided post. We also have some private teachers," she said and added, "We are lacking funds because the students do not pay any fees. Providing salaries has become a burden now." She requested the school's alumni and the government to come forward for the development of this school.

Abu Zaid, a student of Class IX at the school, pitched in his plea as well, "This school has produced many people of different professions including the deputy mayor, industrialists, advocate, doctors, etc. However, today this school badly needs funds. The education is given free but funds are needed for maintenance and teachers' appointments. So, we request seniors and the Government of Telangana to kindly help us in dealing with this situation."