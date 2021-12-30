IIT Kharagpur's 2022 calendar theme of "evidence" for "rebutting the Aryan invasion myth", which stirred a controversy last week, was only the beginning. Scholars abroad are planning to hold workshops on the topic, according to the professor behind the calendar's idea. The calendar covers topics like "recognition of the secret of the Vedas" and "reinterpretation of the Indus Valley Civilisation".

The claims made in the calendar were criticised heavily on social media by writers and people working in this field. According to a report by The Hindu, the calendar was aimed at "bringing out the truth" as said by Professor Joy Sen, chairperson of the Centre of Excellence for Indian Knowledge Systems at IIT Kharagpur.

Speaking to The Hindu, he mentioned "the colonial hangover" of people who criticised the idea of the "Aryan invasion that never was". According to him, the wrong information in textbooks had "destroyed pillars of national confidence".

The pages of different months in the calendar are dedicated to the Indus and Brahmaputra rivers, reincarnation, eons of time, cosmic symmetry and explanation of the "Aryan invasion myth".