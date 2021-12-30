The left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) held a protest at the UGC headquarters in Delhi against the alleged UGC-NET Hindi paper leak in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Several AISA activists and students gathered at the headquarters raising slogans for an immediate repeal of the National Testing Agency’s tender on examinations. In a memorandum submitted to the Additional Secretary of the UGC, the students said, “All India Students’ Association would like to stress the demand for an independent enquiry into the recent trend of paper leaks in general and the Hindi UGC-NET paper that was leaked in Kurukshetra.”

The students believe that NTA, a private entity, should not be allowed to conduct NET examinations and instead, the UGC should take over. The memorandum reads, "The UGC NET that is being conducted by the private and autonomous NTA must be conducted by UGC once again under full answerability to the public. The examination of NET examination for Hindi must be conducted once again at the earliest possible date."