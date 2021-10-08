October 8 seems to be a day of the burning effigies at Delhi University (DU). All India Students' Association (AISA) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) burned two separate effigies as a form of protest — but for differing reasons. While AISA students were protesting against the 'Marks jihad' statement of Kirori Mal College professor Rakesh Pandey, ABVP was protesting against the inflated marking scheme of some state boards and the 100 per cent cut-off that some of the DU colleges declared.

Video: AISA (Facebook)

At least 15 AISA students gathered at the Faculty of Arts at 11 am on Friday, demanding the immediate sacking of Prof Pandey. AISA DU Secretary, Ritwik Raj, who was present at the protest, said, "We burned the effigy and then marched to Kirori Mal College, where we continued protesting. Such hate-mongering and communal statements are not welcome at DU, where students and teachers try to establish a democratic and secular culture." He added, "He should be suspended immediately and an inquiry should be carried out, leading to a sacking."

Just three hours later, the Faculty of Arts became the site for another protest — another effigy burning. Protesting against the 100 per cent cut-off set by some DU colleges, the allegations of state boards inflating marks and calling the admission process unfair, the ABVP made a symbolic effigy of the entire DU administration, which they burnt in front of the Faculty of Arts. "We demand the admission process be stopped immediately," said ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sidharth Yadav. "The DU authorities should normalise the marks so that all state boards, CBSE and ICSE marks are at par and the process is not unfair to students who are deserving," added Yadav.

Video: ABVP Delhi (Facebook)

ABVP, along with the DU Students' Union, has been protesting against this issue since October 6 when they went on an indefinite strike in front of the admission committee office. After being reassured by the Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Admissions, the students had dispersed. "We were supposed to meet with the VC and the admissions committee on October 7 but that didn't happen. Therefore, we are protesting again today and burning the effigy," said Yadav.