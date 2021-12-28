Engineering education in local languages and mother tongue will be an instrument of empowerment, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on December 27.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 36th Indian Engineering Congress organised by the Institution of Engineers, India (IEI), Pradhan said, "Introduction of engineering education in local languages and mother tongue, in line with the National Education Policy 2020, will be an instrument of empowerment for our youth and will strengthen our engineering prowess."

The Union Minister asserted that engineering education should not be restricted to the awarding of degrees and said "we must collectively work towards removing language barriers in the learning process and building capacity of our engineering community".

He added, "India has been a land of people with a scientific temper and robust engineering capabilities and our civilisational history has scientific evidence of things like structural engineering, water management and maritime engineering."