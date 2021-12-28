The dates for the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 have been revised by the National Testing Agency. The new dates for the exam can be checked by the candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. The exam which was supposed to be held on January 29, February 5 and 6 has been rescheduled to January 29, February 15 to 18. The rescheduling comes after the NTA received notices from candidates that other major examinations are being held on February 5 and 6 and that having the NET on the same day would be a major inconvenience.

As per the website, the detailed date sheet would be put up soon by the NTA. The examination will be conducted in two shifts - first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be held in CBT mode and will contain objective type questions with multiple choice answers. The registration process began on December 3 and will be open till January 2.