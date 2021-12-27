The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reconduct the Kannada paper for UGC-NET 2020-21. The exam for the Kannada paper could not be held at some centres due to technical issues, the NTA said on December 26. It is only for these candidates that the testing agency has decided to reconduct the test, however, the schedule has not been announced as of now.

In its official notice, the NTA said that the dates for the exam will be announced soon along with the revised admit card. “Due to technical issues at some centres of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination of 'Kannada' subject held on December 26 (Shift-1) in CBT mode, the scheduled examination could not be conducted,” the NTA said in the notice.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites — nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding examinations. The testing agency also has an on-call help desk at 011-40759000 in case candidates have any other queries. Currently, phase 2 of UGC NET is being held. This will end on December 27. The third phase of the exam will be held on January 4 and 5. The exam enables candidates to apply for the posts of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award at universities and colleges across the country.