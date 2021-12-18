It's good news for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) aspirants. The Phase-2 timetable has now been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam which will club the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be conducted from December 24 to 27. The complete timetable is available on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the timetable, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon while the second shift will commence from 3 pm and will end at 6 pm. The notice released by NTA also stated that no breaks will be given between the two papers. NTA has currently announced the dates of five subjects that include Bengali, Sanskrit, Kannada, Hindi and Home Science.

The schedule for subjects like Geography and Sociology will be announced later. In fact, the rescheduled dates of some of the Phase-1 exams that had to cancelled due to Cyclone Jawad in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are yet to be announced by the NTA. Telugu, Odia, Labour Welfare and Social Work are the subjects that had to be cancelled.

However, while the Phase-2 schedule has been announced, it remains unclear when UGC will release the admit cards for the same. Students will be able to download the admit cards from the official website when it is released.