The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 is set to begin on January 1 according to the official notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Interested candidates can register online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The portal for application towards CLAT will remain open till March 31. The entrance exam is scheduled for May 8 at 3 pm in offline mode. Candidates who have completed class 12 or are set to write board examinations this year are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022. Candidates who have completed LLB or are in the final year of their LLB programme can attempt the CLAT LLM.

The big news, however, is that the consortium is scheduled to conduct two tests in 2022. This is the first time it would be doing that. The body has also decreased the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 from the unreserved category. For reserved category students, the fee will be Rs 20,000.

There would be 120 questions in the postgraduate entrance exam and 150 questions in the undergraduate entrance exam. The five sections of the question paper are — quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning and logical reasoning. One mark is awarded for answering each question correctly and 0.25 marks will be reduced for every wrong answer.