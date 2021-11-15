The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for the years 2022 and 2023 will be conducted in the same year, the Consortium of National Law University (CNLU) said, making it the first time that CLAT will be held twice in the same year.



May 8, 2022, is the date when CLAT 2022 will be conducted, while CLAT 2023 will be conducted on December 18, 2022. CNLU has also decided to reduce the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 and for the Reserved category, the fee is now Rs 20,000. The application form for CLAT 2022 will soon be available on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.



These decisions were arrived upon at the Annual Executive Committee and the General Body Meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities, which was conducted on Sunday, November 14, at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, under the chairmanship of Prof Faizan Mustafa, the varsity's Vice-Chancellor.

CNLU even elected a new executive committee and Prof Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Jodhpur, will now be taking over as president. The new Vice-President is Prof Vijender Kumar, who is the Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur, and Prof VC Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, has been elected as CLAT Convenor, 2022.

READ ALSO : CLAT results to be declared on July 28. Here's how you can see your rank



For UG-CLAT 2022, those students who have passed Class XII or will appear for Board examinations can apply and as far as CLAT LLM goes, those students who have pursued their LLB or are in their final year of LLB can apply. CLAT is conducted for admission into the 22 national law universities of the country offering five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses.