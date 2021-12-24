Odisha is set to hire 11,403 teachers by the year 2022 in a bid to support its "transformative" 5T initiative for schools. The process of recruitment has already begun.

The Odisha government said that the recruitment will be carried out in two phases, with 4,619 Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education teachers will be appointed, followed by 6720 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Art and Telugu. It is also taken steps to change the recruitment process in order to accommodate more teachers into the system, where recently, the state had appointed 6131 teachers

"Along with the transformation of government schools under 5T initiative, the steps are also being taken for recruitment of teachers in government high schools and under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the process of filling 11,403 teaching posts has started," said a statement from Chief Minister's Office.

"To ensure that more number of candidates are able to participate in the recruitment process to fill the teaching posts, the examination and recruitment rules have been amended along with that 3,462 additional teaching posts have been approved in view of the growing number of students," the statement added.