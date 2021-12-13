Phase II of the Odisha government's 5T initiative will see the revamping of 3,365 schools in the state. The money for this purpose will be spent under the Mo School programme, as well as more from District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC). Sources at the School and Mass Education Department said this after taking measures to revamp 1,075 schools under the 5T and Mo School programme in the first phase. The department has now identified 3,365 more schools where classroom infrastructure can be developed in the next phase.

The amount to be spent on the upgradation of infrastructure in these schools is likely to be met partially by the DMF and the OMBADC. The first phase saw the state government spend around Rs 45 lakh for each school. Funds were provided for the infrastructure development of 778 schools under the Mo School programme and provisions for infrastructure development for the remaining schools were made from DMF and OMBADC.

While a portion of the fund spent for each school under the Mo School programme was received as part of CSR activities, the rest has been incurred by the state government from its own resources. The funds have been utilised for the development of smart classrooms, an e-library, a modern science laboratory, hygienic washrooms, sports infrastructure and a safe drinking water facility. Besides, sources also added that at least 10% of the fund is also being utilised for various activities in schools to improve the quality of education.

