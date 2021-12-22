The suspension of a national award-winning government school teacher from Maharashtra's Pune district has stirred up a controversy. The officiating principal of a model Zilla Parishad school in Shirur tehsil, Dattatray Ware, has been accused of misusing his position for financial gains. He denies all charges.

The school underwent an educational and infrastructural transformation after Ware took over in 2012. He won the National Teachers Award in 2016. His school now has 700-plus students, who receive lessons in robotics and foreign languages among other things.

Ayush Prasad, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, told PTI that Ware was suspended in November following a complaint that claimed he sought a donation of Rs 25,000 to enrol a child in the school. Prasad said that the action against Ware was taken only after the inquiry committee, headed by the additional CEO-rank officer, noted seven other allegations against him.

While a 2018 government order allows acceptance of the donation by ZP schools, in this case, the money was deposited into two private accounts, the CEO said, adding that there was no "financial lapse per se but it was sort of financial impropriety."

Subsequently, there was another allegation about the purchase of land by Ware. A charge sheet has been filed with the divisional commissioner's office based on the commission's report, Prasad said.

Speaking to PTI, Ware said that he has responded to the notices and handed over all the documents requested by the authorities. He claimed that he had purchased the said land for over Rs 35 lakh, with his hard-earned money, in three instalments and mentioned the deal in his asset declaration.

As to allegations related to donations, Ware said that the school improvement committee comprising village residents was responsible for all financial matters. "Where is the question of me committing any financial impropriety then," he said. "I worked here with honesty and with a vision to transform the school but an attempt is being made to make me a scapegoat," he added.