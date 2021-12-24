Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), an overarching programme initiated by the Kerala government for the development of school education has rolled out a new plan for differently-abled students, especially bed-ridden children.

Christened 'Space', the proposed resource room will be set up in every school for disabled children to gain the experience of attending an educational institution.

The pilot of the project, which was executed in Kozhikode, ran successfully, and the SSK has decided to roll out the project in other districts. In Ernakulam, three schools have been chosen for setting up the Space resource room. These are Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Njarakkal, Poyka Higher Secondary School, and Govt Model HSS in Palakkuzha. According to SSK, around 500 students in the district are bed-ridden. The organisation has awarded Rupees 5 lakh to the schools selected for the programme.

“In an educational institution, differently-abled students have to be prioritised. Facilities should be given for their comfort. But in the name of inclusion, many just build a ramp or a rail. This is not enough. This initiative is also to bring a difference in the routine followed,” says Manju PK, district programme officer. Access is not restricted to students of the respective school. Disabled students in the area can also make use of the Space resource room.

An ambulance service will be available to bring students to schools. An ICU bed, electronic wheelchair, adaptable toilets, therapy facility, among others, will be added to these smart classes. “There are differently-abled students who have enrolled but can't attend classes along with their peers. This initiative will be a relief for these children,” adds Manju.

Special educators of SSK have been visiting the houses of the students and taking classes once a week. “We expect to give classes in the Space resource room at least twice a week. A counsellor and a therapist will also be a part of the resource room,” says Manju.

The Govt Vocational HSS in Njarakkal will be the first school in Ernakulam to have a Space resource room. “The school is a hi-tech building and has an adaptable toilet facility. MLA K N Unnikrishnan agreed to meet the cost of the facilities through the Pradeshika Vikasana Fund,” says Manju. The school will be open for the bed-ridden students who fall in the Vypin sub-district division.