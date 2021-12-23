Bengaluru features in the top five cities on Harvard Business review where diversity is high in the AI sector. Diversity and inclusive pool of talent developing AI matters to the reviewers as AI developers are influenced by their own world views, which, in turn, guide them in their selection of applications, datasets, and training of algorithms.

The data from the Fletcher school, Tufts university is derived and pitted against indicators such as talent pool, investments, diversity of talent, evolution of the country's digital foundations or TIDE. The reviewers believe that the factors collectively give companies a way to prioritise their AI talent sourcing choices by scoring the different locations on the concentration, quality and diversity of the AI talent pool. Top four cities are San Francisco, New York, Boston and Seattle respectively. Among Indian cities, New Delhi has the 18th rank and Hyderabad has the 19th rank in terms of diversity of AI talent whereas Mumbai ranks 27.

Reviewers also noted that Bengaluru - the fifth-ranked city for diversity among AI workers, as measured by the TIDE framework - also has the world's second-largest AI talent pool. Another feather on its cap is that Bengaluru is also among cities on HBR's list of AI hotspots in the developing world -- these cities also score favorably on cost of living, which could be a powerful draw for diverse talent, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, the reviewers noted. Other such cities include Hyderabad, Jakarta, Lagos, Nairobi, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Saõ Paolo.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka told TNIE that she was thrilled that Bengaluru is one of the top cities in the world for AI and has the world's second-largest AI talent pool. "The AI landscape is dynamic, especially in the developing world. We are leading the way for a future in innovation and technology. AI has become a key technology that stresses the quality of innovation as a critical success factor in technological competitiveness," added Krishna.