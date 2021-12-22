Students who just sat for the ISCE ISC semester 1 exam are all set to advance their preparation for semester 2 exams. ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022 will be conducted in March or April 2022 as per the bifurcated syllabus uploaded on the official website of CISCE.

Students can also get a glimpse of the marking scheme from the website. CISCE keeps on updating the new information regarding the ISCE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams.

Here are some of the recent updates:

CISCE has released the 'Latest Syllabus ICSE ISC Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 For Semester 2 Board Exams 2022' on its official website.

These papers are designed as per the reduced and bifurcated syllabus discussed by CISCE. The semester 2 exams will be conducted descriptively. And based upon this the questions in the specimen paper are also descriptive.

READ ALSO : School or home? CISCE asks parents to choose where they'd like their children to write first term exams

Students should check these specimen sample papers at the earliest to have a better glimpse of the paper pattern and the typologies that will be asked in the exam. For more information, they can also visit their official website.

Once the students are done with the particular chapter, then they need not to wait till the end to check the command on a particular chapter. Additional mock tests are also available on the official website. These mock tests are designed in a chapter-wise format. Students can check out these mock tests for a better understanding of each chapter. These are available for both the ISC and ICSE Semester 2 Board Exams 2022.