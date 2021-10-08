The latest directive from the ICSE Council has landed students and parents in a lot of confusion. The ICSE has given students the choice to write their first term exams either from home or from school. The council’s directive states, “It may be noted that candidates can take these examinations either from school or from home. While the preference would be to take the examination from school, with the parent’s consent being mandatory, the examination could also be taken from the candidates’ home.”

So what exactly has confused the parents and students here? It is the word 'preference' that has created a dilemma whether to write exams from home or school. Meanwhile, Gerry Arathoon who is the Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE, clarified that the CISCE has left the choice to parents and they will decide based on the level of comfort and safety.

Besides this, the CISCE has asked school managements to inform the council about the individual choices of students — which is the location where they will be writing exams from. The students must also mention the device they will be using if they choose to attend exams online. Devices here refer to a tablet, smartphone and laptop and it is also mandatory for the device to have a microphone as well as a camera. All these details have to be submitted to the council by October 18.

The first term exams for ICSE Class 9 and ISC Class 12 will start from November 15. They have also asked schools to appoint teachers as proctors, IT support executives and so on.