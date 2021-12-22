The National Medical Commission has approved Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCH) courses in Assam Medical College for the 2021-22 session.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the approval "a big milestone" on strengthening medical education in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "In a new feather in 75-year-old AMC's cap, it is heartening that National Medical Commission has approved DM and MCH courses in AMC for 2021 -22 by providing 3 seats in DM cardiology and 2 seats in MCH paediatric surgery. A big milestone. We shall continue to work on strengthening medical education."

