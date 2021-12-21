In a bid to introduce different languages to the students, the authorities of Fathimabi Memorial High School at Koombara in Kozhikode district of Kerala have come up with an initiative to start their day with prayer songs in languages apart from Malayalam.

Students here offer prayer in Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit in the morning assembly. The authorities have decided to add more languages to the list once the students get a deep understanding of the languages.

The school choir comes up with prayer songs in both national and foreign languages, as a part of which the students learn these languages and their specialities. "We are experimenting on how to inculcate interest in different languages among students and how music can influence the human mind beyond national and linguistic differences,'' said school principal Niyas Cholayil, who is also the brain behind this initiative. Niyas is the winner of the national award for best teacher. The school authorities are excited over the responses from the students as they have already started learning these languages. The school authorities have also planned to give more classes on these languages.