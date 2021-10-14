In an era of the Gurukul system of education, wherein knowledge was imparted from the guru (teacher) to the sishya (student) orally, there existed a university in Kerala that was equivalent in status to the famed Nalanda University. The university, known as Kantaloor Sala, which existed before 850 AD, flourished and was a centre of excellence in the study of Vedas, Sanskrit and Military Science. Now, centuries later, the university is being revived by Kantaloor Sabha.



PC Muraleemadhavan, Director-in-Chief of the university, said, "As a first step towards its journey to becoming a private self-financing university, on the day of Vidyarambha, the university will launch two short-term courses in Vedic studies. The varsity will also launch three new departments namely Kantaloor Studies, Vedanga Upaveda Studies and Samskrita, Art and Culture along with the courses."



According to him, the university will be revived in three phases. "The first phase was to launch online courses. The next two phases will see the varsity authorities working towards getting a deemed university status for the institution and finally, growing into an autonomous one," he added.



Elaborating on the same, Professor PC Muraleemadhavan said, "Kantaloor Sala was established by Kantaloor Sabha in 2020 and is a registered public charitable trust started by Vedic scholars, academicians and like-minded people. The aim is to impart all types of ancient knowledge systems including Vedas, Vedangas, Upavedas, Darshanas, Puranas, Itihihasas, traditional Indian jurisprudence, ancient physical and social sciences, archery and ancient Indian arts. Knowledge will be imparted at the university without any discriminations like caste, creed or gender. It was a system that existed in the Kantaloor Sala of yore which was known as the Dakshina Nalanda."



As a part of reviving the university, Kantaloor Sala had instituted a series of lectures on Indian Intellectual Tradition (LSIIT - 2021), Vedic Epistemology and Exegesis - Lecture Series (VEELS - 2021) and textual workshops on ancient knowledge systems. "Many scholars, academicians, research students and students of various universities across the globe are regularly attending our lectures, workshops, seminars and academic events. We have also uploaded all the lectures on the YouTube channel of Kantaloor Sala," the professor added.



According to him, the university is to be established as a centre of higher learning for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, research works and publishing. "The aim is to impart wisdom in Vedas, Vedangas, Brahmanas, Aranyakas and Upanishads besides making it into an institution of excellence in traditional learning and application of the ancient wisdom relevant to modern society," said Muraleemadhavan.