More than 2,700 cases of ragging have been reported in higher educational institutions across India since 2018 and nearly 1,300 perpetrators have been punished, Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi told the Lok Sabha in a written response on December 20.

According to data available with the University Grants Commission (UGC), a total of 2,790 complaints have been reported since 2018. Sharing details of punishment given to the perpetrators, the Minister said that a total of 620 accused were suspended, 616 others were let go with a warning, 17 were expelled and 43 had to pay fines. "The UGC has made it mandatory for all institutions to incorporate in their prospectus the directions of the government regarding prohibition and consequences of ragging. A nationwide toll-free 24x7 anti-ragging helpline —1800 180 5522 — in 12 languages has been established, which can be accessed by students in distress owing to ragging-related incidents.

The Minister added, "An anti-ragging website has been developed. The portal contains records of registered complaints received and the status of the action taken thereon. The UGC has constituted a coordination committee and an inter-council committee for effective measures (implementation) of anti-ragging (policy) in higher educational institutions."