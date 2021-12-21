Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there has been a major shift from the regular classroom setup towards the digital mode. Taking the next step in the world of technologies, the first-ever virtual lab in government schools was launched in Kozhikode's Medical College campus' Higher Secondary School on Monday.

This technology, also known as experimental learning in the current scenario, is also introducing digital textbooks which are a major component of technology-based education reform. As part of the virtual lab project, the school also kick started a virtual museum for the students where they can experience and study different subjects and topics. "We are putting forward the concept of practical reality by clubbing augmented reality and virtual reality under one platform", said the school principal N Pramod.

The contents of the textbooks will come in 3D form, making it interesting for the students to learn their subjects. The digital textbooks can be rotated in any angle as per the convenience of its users. He further said, "Any experiment that has been done in a laboratory so far can be performed in the virtual platform with the introduction of the virtual lab."

Students are getting a high-end experience in visualising their experiments and then executing them. The school also has launched the practical reality of physics labs through the virtual platform. With this, students can perform their test multiple times which is not possible in the real labs. The scope of Virtually Augmented Reality is being implemented here with this process, he added.



PTA President CM Jamsheer said, "The school has become an example of foresight and planning among government schools in Kerala. Entering the new lab set up at the school, one can see the living creatures, the sun and the moon very close and learn them in-depth."

The virtual lab project is a joint effort of the school management, Illusia Lab of the school, PTA and the PRISM (Promoting regional schools to international standards through multiple interventions) programme. MLA Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the lab on Monday at the school.