Students and teachers of St. Ann's Degree & PG College for Women, Mallapur, in Hyderabad on Monday, staged a protest near the institute demanding the relocation of a bar, which is reportedly being set up near the premises. Responding to a tweet about this issue, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao assured them of help.

In his tweet, Rama Rao said, "Excise commissioner was alerted to do the needful." Speaking to Express, lecturer Y Sucharita said a school is situated in the 100-metre vicinity of the proposed bar. She added that there are already five liquor shops in the 1.5 km radius of the institute. She said the setting up of bars near educational institutions is unlawful and the proposed establishment will be a threat to women and students.

READ ALSO : All-women team at the helm of the HRDC training centre at OU, first time since inception

She demanded that the Prohibition and Excise Department officials relocate the bar. The protestors had also used social media extensively to spread the message.