DMK lawmaker Kanimozhi has written to the Union Education minister raising the issue of prolonged vacancy in the Tamil department of Delhi University.

In a letter to the union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the DMK parliamentarian said that the Delhi University has not been appointing faculty for the Tamil department that has been lying vacant for the last 10 years. "This inevitably threatens these courses that can lead to the closure of the Tamil departments in various colleges if the faculty is not appointed," she said.

In the university's Tamil department, which taught postgraduate courses, all the faculty positions of a professor, two associate professors and two assistant professors are vacant. In the Central Institute of Education, the Tamil B. Ed programme has been stopped for the past four years citing the non-availability of Tamil faculty in this institute, the letter dated December 20 said.

The letter also talked about other colleges as it said, "In Miranda House college and LSR college, the Tamil faculty positions are vacant and no steps have been taken by the university to fill these vacant posts."I urge the government to direct the university to take proactive steps to appoint these vacant faculty positions at the earliest, said the MP.