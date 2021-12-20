While there are many movies depicting the relationship between humans and animals, The Yearling is probably one of the oldest — the movie was based on the novel by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. It was on December 20, 1946 this movie was copyright registered. The Yearling is a movie about a beautiful relationship between a 12-year-old, Jody Baxter, and the fawn that he adopts.

Another reason why we must remember December 20 is because Queen Elizabeth II became the oldest monarch of the United Kingdom in 2007. She surpassed Queen Victoria who lived for 81 years and 243 days. In 1952, when her father George VI died, Queen Elizabeth II was only 25-years-old and she became the queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries including UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon.

December 20 is memorable for US Military because the United States Space Force became the first new branch of the United States Armed Forces in 2019. The Space Force is responsible for organising, training and equipping space forces. They are further presented to the Unified Combatant Commands. Their spacecraft and systems include Space Fence, Global Positioning System, US missile warning system and many more.