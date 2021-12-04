India celebrates the achievements of its naval forces every December 4. And there's an interesting story behind the reason for choosing December 4 as Navy Day. It was the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and Operation Trident was launched by the Indian Navy on December 4 bound for the Pakistani port city of Karachi. This was the first time that anti-ship missiles were used in the area. The martyrs of the 1971 war are also remembered to this day.

Sunday Special

Like to enjoy your Sunday with a cup of coffee and a special Sunday edition of your newspaper? The world's first Sunday newspaper, The Observer, was published from London on December 4, 1791.

The eerie tale of Mary Celeste

December 4 seems to be the day of one interesting incident after another. And we've saved the best for the last. It was December 4, 1872 that the US ship Mary Celeste was found floating on the Atlantic Ocean in good condition but with no one aboard. Creepy, right?

The captain, his wife, daughter and seven other mates of the Mary Celeste sailed from New York on November 5 and the last log was made on November 25. But no one was aboard when the ship was found on December 4. A life boat was missing and there were signs of water having entered the cabin. But the ship was still in functioning condition. Sir Arther Conan Doyle, starting off as a novelist at that time, wrote a short story, J Habakuk Jephson's Statement, which had a ship called the Marie Celeste. While the story was nothing close to the actual events, people took it seriously and pop culture never lets us forget it.