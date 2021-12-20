The Tamil Nadu Education Department has formed a committee to study the structural strength of all schools in the state after ordering the demolition of 100 buildings in Pudukkottai district as they were in dilapidated condition.

The state's Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a statement on December 19, said that the committee will look into the strength of overall school premises such as libraries, labs, kitchens, bathrooms and classrooms. The team comprises engineers, officials from the Education Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) and municipal corporations.

The Minister added that weak school buildings will be demolished and only the ones that are suitable for further use would be repaired. What happens to the students of schools that are demolished? Poyyamozhi said that the students of such schools would be accommodated in nearby government schools and if there are space constraints then the classes would be held in rent-controlled buildings.

READ ALSO : Tirunelveli school death aftermath: Minister says funds for repair of school buildings increased to Rs 250 crore

He said that the state government has allocated an amount of Rs 250 crore for the demolition and maintenance of school buildings. Taking a dig at the opposition, the Minister said that the earlier AIADMK government had allocated only Rs 75 crore for the same.

This move comes after three students of a government-aided school in Tirunelveli were crushed to death, another three were injured, after a school wall collapsed on December 17.