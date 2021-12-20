Sambalpur University seeks help of Rs 1 crore from its alumni network as it has been facing a shortage of funds to upgrade the infrastructure of one of its premier constituent colleges in Odisha.

The state university plans to construct a three-storey administrative-cum-academic building on the premises of the Lajpat Rai Law College in Sambalpur. While the varsity has promised to pour in Rs 1 crore, the law college has decided to contribute Rs 60 lakh — the estimated cost of the project is Rs 2.6 crore.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said the alumni of the law college would agree that the institution made a significant difference in their lives. "It is time for the alumni to think of their alma mater and be a part of its ongoing journey. I appeal to the alumni of the prestigious institution to donate for its development," he said.

READ ALSO : Sambalpur University students ransack varsity demanding online semester exams, injures teacher

The university officials said that under the Mo College (my college) scheme, the donations made by the alumni network would be matched by the government in its grant. The scheme mandates government to provide the grant equivalent to double the contribution made by the former students of universities and colleges.